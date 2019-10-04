Watch Taylor Swift Chat, Endure Embarrassing Home Video Footage on Fallon

Taylor Swift guested on yesterday’s episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Swift chatted with Fallon about Lasik eye surgery, #drunktaylor, her new album Lover, and more. While discussing her post-eye surgery recovery, Fallon plays home video captured by Taylor’s mom in which Taylor laboriously attempts to select, peel, and eat a banana. It does not go well. Watch it all go down below.

Later in the episode, Angel Olsen performed. Swift will be the musical guest on this weekend’s episode of Saturday Night Live, hosted by Fleabag’s Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

