Watch Taylor Swift, the Cats Cast, and the Roots Perform “Memory” With Toy Instruments on Fallon

Taylor Swift and the cast of the new Cats movie were on last night’s episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Accompanied by the Roots, they performed “Memory” on classroom instruments. Watch below.

Last month, Taylor Swift released her new Cats song “Beautiful Ghosts.” The track, co-written with Andrew Lloyd Webber, is up for Best Original Song in a Motion Picture at the 2020 Golden Globe Awards. “Beautiful Ghosts” also made the shortlist for Best Original Song at the 92nd Academy Awards.

Cats hits theaters tomorrow (December 20).

