Watch Taylor Swift Transform Into “The Man” in New Video

Taylor Swift transforms into a high-flying executive in the video for her Lover track “The Man.” In the short, a besuited lothario causes a fuss at work, manspreads on the subway, pisses where he pleases, and throws a tantrum during a “women’s charity” tennis match. Finally, several decades later, he marries the 20-something woman of his dreams. Watch it go down below.

At the end of the video, the man walks off set to receive some belittling pointers from his director—you guessed it, that’s Taylor Swift. And so too, a makeup-reveal shows, is the protagonist himself.

Swift previously shared visuals for her Lover singles “ME!,” “You Need to Calm Down,” and the title track.

Her Netflix documentary Miss Americana debuted on the streaming service on January 31.

