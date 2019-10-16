Watch Taylor Swift’s NPR “Tiny Desk Concert”

In one of the most high profile performances in its history, NPR’s Tiny Desk Concert series welcomed Taylor Swift to the NPR offices for its latest instalment. Before heading out on a 2020 world tour, she sat behind the desk to perform, mostly acoustic, songs from her new album Lover. Of the album, she says she “wrote everything on one instrument first” and calls the set “an opportunity to show you guys how the songs sounded when I first wrote them.” After a chatty intro, she launches into a four-song set: “The Man,” “Lover,” “Death by a Thousand Cuts,” and, from Red, “All Too Well.” Watch it happen below.

Swift recently performed two songs from the album on Saturday Night Live and covered Phil Collins on BBC Radio 1.

