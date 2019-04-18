Watch the 1975 Chat, Perform on “James Corden”

The 1975 were the musical guests on last night’s episode of “The Late Late Show With James Corden.” During the episode, they performed “It’s Not Living (If It’s Not With You)” from A Brief Inquiry Into Online Relationships with a pair of dancers. They also sat down for a conversation with Corden about their forthcoming LP, their maybe-happening festival, and more. Watch it happen below.

The band’s appearance on the show took place between their performances at this year’s Coachella. Last week, the band delivered a set that included another performance of “It’s Not Living (If It’s Not With You).” Read “The 1975’s Matty Healy Dissects Every Song on A Brief Inquiry Into Online Relationships.”