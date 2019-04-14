Watch the 1975 Perform “It’s Not Living” at Coachella 2019

The 1975 performed on the opening night of Coachella’s first weekend in Indio, California, Friday. Watch official footage of “It’s Not Living (If It’s Not With You)” below, and find the full live stream schedule here.

The 1975 released their most recent LP A Brief Inquiry Into Online Relationships in 2018. That same year, the group covered “thank u, next” by Ariana Grande (who is headlining Coachella Sunday, April 14), and released music videos for “TooTimeTooTimeTooTime,” “Love It If We Made It,” “Sincerity Is Scary,” and “It’s Not Living (If It’s Not With You).”

