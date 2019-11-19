Watch the Black Keys Perform on Kimmel

The Black Keys were the musical guests on last night’s episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, performing music from their comeback record “Let’s Rock”. They played “Lo/Hi” and “Go.” Watch below.

The Black Keys released “Let’s Rock”, the band’s follow-up to 2014’s Turn Blue, this past summer. They’re currently on a North American tour with Modest Mouse. Check out the Black Keys’ schedule at their website and get tickets here. (Pitchfork may earn a commission from purchases made through affiliate links on our site.)