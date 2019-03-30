Watch the Cure Perform at Rock Hall of Fame 2019 Induction Ceremony

The Cure are getting inducted into the the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame tonight (March 29). Before their official induction by Nine Inch Nails’ Trent Reznor, the ’80s icons took the stage tonight at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center to perform “Shake Dog Shake,” “A Forest,” “Lovesong,” “Just Like Heaven,” and “Boys Don’t Cry.” Watch below.

Last year, the Cure frontman Robert Smith stated that the band were returning to the studio. The Cure have since claimed that a new record is coming soon.

