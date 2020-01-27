Watch the First Teaser for Beastie Boys and Spike Jonze’s New Documentary

The first teaser for Spike Jonze and the Beastie Boys’ new documentary has been released. The film, which was directed by Jonze and co-written with Mike D and Ad-Rock, will debut on IMAX on April 3, followed by a global release on April 24 via Apple TV+. Below, check out the teaser, which features archival shots along with more recent footage of Mike D and Ad-Rock on stage.

In addition to the documentary, Jonze will release a Beastie Boys photo book, compiling shots from throughout their career. It’s out March 17 via Rizzoli.

