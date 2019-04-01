Watch the First Trailer for Jim Jarmusch’s New Zombie Movie The Dead Don’t Die

The first trailer for The Dead Don’t Die, Jim Jarmusch’s new zombie movie, has arrived. Watch it below. The film stars Iggy Pop, RZA, Tom Waits, Bill Murray, Selena Gomez, Chloë Sevigny, Adam Driver, Tilda Swinton, Sturgill Simpson, Steve Buscemi, and others. The Dead Don’t Die is out in theaters June 14 (released by Focus Features).

Earlier this year, Jarmusch released An Attempt to Draw Aside the Veil with experimental lutist Jozef van Wissem. The soundtrack to Jarmusch’s Dead Man, which was performed by Neil Young, was recently reissued on vinyl.

