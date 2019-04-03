Watch the Killers Perform on “Kimmel” in Las Vegas

The Killers have been the musical guests on the last two episodes of “Jimmy Kimmel Live!,” filmed in the band’s hometown of Las Vegas. On Monday night (April 1), the Killers performed their recently released single “Land of the Free,” as well as “All These Things That I’ve Done.” Last night (April 2), “Kimmel” aired the Killers’ cover of James Taylor’s “Carolina on My Mind.” Watch it all below.

“Land of the Free,” which came out earlier this year, is the Killers’ first new single since 2017’s Wonderful Wonderful. It arrived in January with a political Spike Lee-directed video, which featured footage of migrant families being tear-gassed by U.S. border patrol agents. The track includes lyrics about mass incarceration, gun control, and more.

Last year, the Killers released a career-spanning retrospective vinyl box set with all their studio albums.