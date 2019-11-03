Watch the National’s Matt Berninger Cover Big Thief’s “Not”

Last night at the Dream Serenade benefit in Toronto, Matt Berninger performed a solo set where he broke out a Big Thief cover. The National singer performed “Not,” a highlight from their new album Two Hands. Watch it happen below.

Berninger recently announced a new solo album called Serpentine Prison, which is being produced and arranged by Memphis soul legend Booker T. Jones. Two Hands was Big Thief’s second album of 2019 after U.F.O.F.

