Watch the National’s Video for New Song “Light Years”

The National have shared the latest single from their forthcoming album I Am Easy to Find. It’s called “Light Years.” The track arrives with a video featuring scenes from the short film I Am Easy to Find, which was directed by Mike Mills (20th Century Women, Beginners). Check it out below.

I Am Easy to Find, the follow-up to their 2017 LP Sleep Well Beast, is out May 17. Ahead of the new record, the band will perform a series of “unique events” billed as “An Evening with the National” in various cities around the world. The events will include a screening of I Am Easy to Find, as well as performances featuring special guests Gail Ann Dorsey, Kate Stables of This Is the Kit, Mina Tindle, Yuki Numata Resnick, James McAlister, Brooklyn Youth Chorus, and more. The lineup of guest collaborators will change depending on location.

