Watch the New Trailer for Surviving R. Kelly Part II: The Reckoning

Lifetime has shared the trailer for Surviving R. Kelly Part II: The Reckoning, the follow-up to dream hampton’s three-part docuseries Surviving R. Kelly. The new series, which will air over three nights beginning January 2 at 9 p.m. Eastern, will include new interviews with survivors of Kelly’s alleged abuse, as well as industry figures like Damon Dash and Matthew Knowles, and more. Watch the trailer below (via The Hollywood Reporter).

Since Lifetime aired Surviving R. Kelly in January 2019, R. Kelly has been charged with federal and state crimes relating to alleged abuse. He has also been dropped from RCA Records.

