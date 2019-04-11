Watch the New Video for Lil Peep, Fall Out Boy, and iLoveMakonnen’s “I’ve Been Waiting”

Earlier this year, iLoveMakonnen dropped a song with the late Lil Peep and Fall Out Boy called “I’ve Been Waiting.” Now, the music video has arrived. “Peep wanted this video to bring people up into the clouds, into the fantastical world of his mind,” said SUS BOY, who did the video’s concept and creative direction. “Making it now, alongside Makonnen, is our way of visiting him again.” Watch the clip, directed by Andrew Donoho, below.

In 2017, Lil Peep told XXL: “One of my favorite hip-hop artists is Makonnen. One of my favorite bands is Fall Out Boy. You put those two together and that’s Lil Peep.” “I’ve Been Waiting” follows Makonnen and Peep’s 2018 single “Sunlight on Your Skin.”

The posthumous record Come Over When You’re Sober Pt. 2—the sequel to Peep’s 2017 debut LP—arrived in November 2018.

