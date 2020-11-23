Watch the Weeknd’s AMAs 2020 Performance With Kenny G

Tonight, during the American Music Awards 2020 broadcast, the Weeknd made an appearance to perform “In Your Eyes” and “Save Your Tears” from his latest album After Hours. He performed on an empty bridge that’s flanked by fireworks. Kenny G was there, too. Watch it happen below.

The Weeknd was recently announced as the 2021 Super Bowl halftime show performer. In recent months he’s put out collaborations with Maluma (“Hawái (Remix)”) and Oneohtrix Point Never (“No Nightmares,” from Daniel Lopatin’s latest album Magic Oneohtrix Point Never). October saw Abel Tesfaye debut a grisly music video for “Too Late.”

At tonight’s ceremony, the Weeknd was nominated for eight awards, including Artist of the Year, Favorite Music Video (“Blinding Lights”), Favorite Male Artist – Pop/Rock, and more. He won multiple awards, including Favorite Album – Soul/R&B and Soul/R&B Song.

Revisit our 2015 interview, “The Dark Knight Returns: A Conversation With the Weeknd.”