Watch the Weeknd’s New “Heartless” Video

The Weeknd has shared the music video for “Heartless,” one of two new tracks that he released last week. The Anton Tammi-directed video features Metro Boomin and takes place in Vegas. There’s a part of it where he licks a toad and, Fear and Loathing style, goes on a bad trip. Watch it below.

Mercedes-Benz recently shared its new commercial featuring the Weeknd and his other new song “Blinding Lights.” Find that below, too.

Coming up this week, the Weeknd will perform on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert on December 5 and 6. Next week, on December 13, the Safdie brothers’ movie Uncut Gems, featuring a Weeknd cameo, hits U.S. theaters.

