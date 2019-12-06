Watch the Weeknd’s Trippy “Heartless” Performance on Colbert

The Weeknd recently returned with two new singles. Last night, he performed one of those new songs, “Heartless,” while wandering the elaborately lit, mysteriously shifting halls of the Ed Sullivan Theater on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert. Watch it happen below.

“Heartless” recently got a new video which shows the Weeknd and Metro Boomin hanging out in Las Vegas (and, at one point, the singer licks a toad and goes on a psychedelic trip). He also released the new song “Blinding Lights.” The Weeknd appears in the Safdie brothers’ new movie Uncut Gems, which arrives in theaters on December 13.

Read “The Dark Knight Returns: A Conversation With the Weeknd.”