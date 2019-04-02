Watch the Zombies Perform “Time of the Season” on “Fallon”

The Zombies were the musical guests on last night’s episode of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.” The band performed their classic song “Time of the Season.” Watch it happen below.

This past Friday, March 29, the Zombies were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame at the ceremony that took place at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. Radiohead, Stevie Nicks, Janet Jackson, Roxy Music, the Cure, and Def Leppard were also inducted.

