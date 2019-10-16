Watch Thom Yorke Perform 3 Songs on Kimmel

Following a recent conversation with Stephen Colbert, Thom Yorke returned to late-night TV yesterday on Jimmy Kimmel Live. This time, he served as the musical guest, performing the ANIMA songs “Traffic,” “Twist,” and “Dawn Chorus.” Watch Yorke and his Tomorrow’s Modern Boxes band of Nigel Godrich and Tarik Barri play the set below.

This week, Yorke announced a slew of new tour dates across North America and Europe in 2020. He recently released a new song called “Daily Battles” from the Edward Norton film Motherless Brooklyn.

