Watch Thom Yorke Perform “Daily Battles” on Colbert

Last night, Thom Yorke made his second appearance of the year on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert. This time around, he was the musical guest, performing “Daily Battles” from Motherless Brooklyn. Watch it happen below.

Yorke has been active on the late-night television circuit, recently stopping by Kimmel to perform three songs from the new album. Last month, he announced 2020 tour dates in North America and Europe. He also released the haunting music video for his ANIMA cut “Last I Heard (…He Was Circling the Drain).”

