Watch Thom Yorke’s New Video for “Last I Heard (…He Was Circling The Drain)”

Thom Yorke has released a new clip for his song “Last I Heard (…He Was Circling The Drain).” It’s the first clip from his third solo album ANIMA since the release of the Paul Thomas Anderson-directed short film of the same name. The black-and-white video, directed by Art Camp & Saad Moosajee, features a variety of animation techniques (16mm film, 3D and cel animation) and was created with the help of a small army of animators, designers, and support staff. Check it out below.

Earlier this summer, Yorke released his Not the News Rmx EP featuring remixes of the ANIMA track from Mark Pritchard, Equiknoxx, and Clark. He also shared a new song featuring his Atoms for Peace bandmate Flea called “Daily Battles,” written for the forthcoming Edward Norton film Motherless Brooklyn.