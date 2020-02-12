Watch Tim & Eric’s First Trailer for New TV Show Beef House

Tim Heidecker and Eric Wareheim have a new Adult Swim multi-camera sitcom on the way called Beef House. Today, they’ve announced the premiere date with the series’ first trailer. Get a preview of Heidecker, Wareheim, Jamie-Lynn Sigler, Kannon Hicks, Ron Auster, Ben Hur, and Tennessee Luke’s antics below. The series premieres on Sunday, March 29 at 12:15 a.m. Eastern.

The duo is currently on “The Tim & Eric Mandatory Attendance Tour.” Check out Tim & Eric’s schedule on their website and get tickets here. (Pitchfork may earn a commission from purchases made through affiliate links on our site.)