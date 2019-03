Louisville-based singer/songwriter Sarah Beth Tomberlin—known mononymously as Tomberlin—was the musical guest on last night’s episode of “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” She and a backing band played “Seventeen,” “Any Other Way,” and “I’m Not Scared” from her debut record At Weddings. Watch Tomberlin’s TV debut below.

Tomberlin is currently touring North America. She has upcoming shows with Hand Habits, American Football, (Sandy) Alex G, and Valley Maker. Find Tomberlin’s schedule at her website.