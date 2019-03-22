Watch Travis Scott and Offset Perform “Legacy” on “Ellen”

On today’s episode of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” Offset stopped by for a performance and interview. He was joined by Travis Scott for the performance of their Father of 4 collaboration “Legacy.” The Migos rapper also sat down with Ellen to discuss his May 2018 car crash, his relationship with Cardi B, and more. Watch below.

Father of 4, Offset’s solo debut, arrived last month. It features Cardi B, 21 Savage, Gucci Mane, J. Cole, and others. Offset recently shared the music video for the Gucci-assisted “Quarter Milli.”

Earlier this year, Travis Scott performed at the Grammys and joined Maroon 5 and Big Boi at the Super Bowl halftime show. His latest record, ASTROWORLD, arrived in 2018.