Watch Tyler Childers Perform “All Your’n” on Kimmel

Present-day country outlaw Tyler Childers was the musical guest on last night’s episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! The Kentucky country star performed “All Your’n,” a track from his new Sturgill Simpson-produced album Country Squire. Listen below.

The Kimmel slot marked Childers’ second major appearance on U.S. late night television this year. This past summer, in the same episode as an episode where Post Malone played beer pong and sang a traditional Irish folk song, Childers performed “House Fire” on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

