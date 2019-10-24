Watch Tyler, the Creator’s New “I THINK” Video

Tyler, the Creator has shared another IGOR visual. This one is for “I THINK.” The video, directed by Tyler under his Wolf Haley alias, begins in a bathroom, then moves to a club, and finally a photoshoot. In the caption, Tyler calls it “a fraction of the video*.” Find it below.

Tyler has previously shared music videos for IGOR’s “EARFQUAKE” and “A BOY IS A GUN*.” The recorded was preceded by additional teaser visuals for “IGOR’S THEME,” “WHAT’S GOOD,” and “NEW MAGIC WAND.”

