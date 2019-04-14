Watch Weezer Bring Out TLC’s Chilli, Tears for Fears at Coachella 2019

Weezer took the stage at Coachella today. During their set, the band brought out Chilli of TLC, as well as 1980s new wave icons Tears for Fears for live versions of “No Scrubs” and “Everybody Wants to Rule the World,” respectively. Weezer recently released the Teal Album, on which they covered both songs. Weezer opened their show with a barbershop quartet version of “Beverly Hills.” Watch below.

This year, Weezer also released the Black Album in addition to the all-covers Teal Album. From the latter LP, they recently released a video for “Take on Me”, which starred “Stranger Things” actor Finn Wolfhard and his band Calpurnia.

