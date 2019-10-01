Watch Wilco Perform “Everyone Hides” on Colbert

Wilco were last night’s guests on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. Jeff Tweedy and the band took to the stage to perform “Everyone Hides.” Check it out below.

“Everyone Hides” is from Wilco’s new album Ode to Joy, out October 4 via the band’s own dBpm Records. Ode to Joy’s “Love Is Everywhere (Beware)” came out in July, followed by “Everyone Hides” and its playful music video, in which the band hide in iconic locations around their native Chicago. Wilco head out on tour next month.

Read Pitchfork’s 5-10-15-20 feature “The Music That Made Wilco’s Jeff Tweedy.”