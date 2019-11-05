Watch Wilco Play “Love Is Everywhere (Beware)” on Seth Meyers

Wilco were the musical guests on Late Night With Seth Meyers last night (November 4). Jeff Tweedy and his bandmates took to the Late Night stage to perform “Love Is Everywhere (Beware),” the lead single from their latest album Ode to Joy. Check it out below.

Ode to Joy is Wilco’s follow-up to 2016’s Schmilco. In 2018, Tweedy dropped WARM, his first ever original solo LP. Its companion album WARMER arrived digitally earlier this year.

