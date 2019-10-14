Watch Wu-Tang Clan Perform With Khruangbin at Desert Daze 2019

Last night (October 13), Wu-Tang Clan and Texas band Khruangbin took the stage together at Desert Daze 2019, as Stereogum points out. They played selections from Wu-Tang’s iconic debut Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers). Watch footage below.

This year, Showtime aired the docuseries Wu-Tang: Of Mics and Men. Hulu also launched the TV series Wu-Tang: An American Saga. In addition, the group has shared its Of Mics and Men soundtrack EP.

