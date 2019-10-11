Watch Young Thug and Lil Uzi Vert’s New Video for “What’s the Move”

Young Thug and Lil Uzi Vert have shared a brand new music video for their joint track “What’s the Move.” Watch Thug and Uzi hit the club in the Hidji Films-directed visual below.

“What’s the Move” appears on Young Thug’s most recent album So Much Fun, which came out in August and features contributions from Future, 21 Savage, Quavo, Travis Scott, J. Cole, and many more. Following the LP’s release, Thug shared a visual for “Surf,” his So Much Fun collab with Gunna. Less than a week after So Much Fun dropped, Thug updated the song “Ecstasy” with a guest verse from Machine Gun Kelly.

Read “Young Thug, But Make It High Art: Hip-Hop Crashes the Canon” over on the Pitch.