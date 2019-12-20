Watch Zoë Kravitz in the First Trailer for the New High Fidelity TV Series

Hulu has shared the first teaser trailer for the new High Fidelity TV series starring Zoë Kravitz as the protagonist, record shop owner Rob Brooks. In the clip, Kravitz’s character talks about her ex and her store, which prominently displays vinyl copies of Tyler, the Creator’s Goblin and Mitski’s Be The Cowboy on its shelves. Watch below.

All 10 episodes of Hulu’s High Fidelity premiere on Friday, February 14, 2020. Along with Zoë Kravitz, the show stars Da’Vine Joy Randolph, David H. Holmes, Jake Lacy, and Kingsley Ben-Adir.