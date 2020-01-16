Wavves Announce King of the Beach 10th Anniversary Tour and Vinyl Reissue

Wavves have announced a tour to celebrate the 10th anniversary of their album King of the Beach. The shows take place across North America in April and May. Check out Wavves’ poster below.

The band is also celebrating 10 years of King of the Beach with a new vinyl reissue that comes out on April 10 (via Fat Possum). The new edition is pressed on “purple kush vinyl” and has new artwork that was originally considered for the cover but ultimately scrapped, according to a press release. The reissue also comes with a bonus 7″ that has “Mutant” and “Stained Glass (Won’t You Let Me Into Yr Heart).” Preview the record below.

Wavves’ latest album, You’re Welcome, came out in 2017. Revisit Pitchfork’s interview with frontman Nathan Williams.

