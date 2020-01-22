Weyes Blood Expands 2020 Tour

Weyes Blood has expanded her “A Lot Has Changed Tour.” Following February and March dates in Oceania, she will play U.S. shows in March and April, European shows in June, and then head back to the States for July and August concerts. Find her schedule at the Sub Pop site. Get tickets here. (Pitchfork may earn a commission from purchases made through affiliate links on our site.)

Weyes Blood released Titanic Rising last year. Read Pitchfork’s 2019 interview “Weyes Blood Finds Hope in a World That’s Going to Hell.”