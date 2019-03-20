Weyes Blood Shares Video for New Song “Movies”: Watch

Weyes Blood has shared a new song and its music video. The visual for “Movies,” directed by and starring Weyes Blood, includes footage filmed underwater. Check it out below.

In a statement, Weyes Blood said:

We are enamored with Movies. Our generation is the most cinematically

saturated of all time. Videotapes, DVD’s, streaming… Spielberg…

all of it has thrust us into an endless loop of consumption. They

provide formative experiences as children, standing larger than life

before our fragile adolescent minds. I wanted to take a look into the

emotionally manipulative powers of Movies—how have Movies succeeded in

telling the myths of our time? How have they failed (miserably)? What

is the consequent effect on a society of beings looking for themselves

in the myths on the screen? It’s safe to say that they have failed us,

but I can’t help it…. I love Movies.

“Movies” is taken from Weyes Blood’s forthcoming record Titanic Rising (out April 5 via Sub Pop). Prior to “Movies,” Weyes Blood shared the album’s “Andromeda” and “Everyday.”

Read Pitchfork’s new feature interview “Weyes Blood Finds Hope in a World That’s Going to Hell.”