WHAT’S GOING ON: ALL TOGETHER ARTS WEEK

MAY 19: TEA ON THE VERANDA AT 138 MAIN. FROM 2:30-4:30PM AT 138 MAIN ST IN BRAMWELL. TICKETS ARE $40, AND ATTIRE IS CAUAL OR “IN ERA” ATTIRE. TICKETS MAY BE PURCHASED AT THE BLUE SPOON CAFÉ, RAMELLA AND ASSOCIATES (ERIE INSURANCE), THE SALON/MANICURES AND MORE AND THE CORNER SHOP. INFOR AND TICKET PURCHASING MAY ALSO BE FOUND AT WWW.VISITMERCERCOUNTY.COM. TICKET PRICE INCLUDES VICTORIAN STYLE TEA ON THE VERANDA WHERE YOU CAN ENJOY BEVERAGES, A MENU FROM THIS PAST ERA – SEATED AROUND 100 YEAR OLD HANDMADE COOPER TABLE LINENS AND FINE CHINA. WICTORIAN FAVORS WILL BE GIVEN TO ALL ATTENDING. THE CHOSEN MENU WILL BE CATERED BY THE BLUE SPOON CAFÉ.

MAY 19: JEFF AND SHERI EASTER IN CONCERT MAY 19TH AT 6PM AT THE VICTORY PENTECOSTAL CHURCH LOCALTED AT 680 COULTERS CHAPEL ROAD IN LINSIDE WV.

ALL TOGETHER ARTS WEEK

FRIDAY, MAY 11– THE MOSCOW FESTIVAL BALLET PRESENTS SWAN LAKE AT CHUCK MATHENA CENTER

SATURDAY, MAY 12

10 A.M. – CRAFTY QUILTERS QUILTING CLUB @ CRAFT MEMORIAL LIBRARY, BLUEFIELD

2 P.M. – CIRCLE TALK SOCIAL FOR NETWORKING @ SOPHISTICATED HOUND BREWERY, PRINCETON

6 P.M. – 4 PALS PRODUCTIONS PRESENTS THE SAVANNAH SIPPING SOCIETY AT BLUEFIELD AREA ARTS CENTER (DINNER STARTS AT 6 P.M., SHOWTIME IS 7:30 P.M.)

7 P.M. – SPRING FLING PAINT THING AT DIAMONDS & GOLD LOOK, PRINCETON

9 P.M. – LIVE MUSIC @ THE RAILYARD, BLUEFIELD – “CHRIS MAYNARD & STREAMLINER”

9:30 P.M. – LIVE MUSIC @ SAM’S BAR, PRINCETON

SUNDAY, MAY 13

2 P.M. – 4 PALS PRODUCTIONS PRESENTS THE SAVANNAH SIPPING SOCIETY AT BLUEFIELD AREA ARTS CENTER

5 P.M. – APPALACHIAN PENWORKS PRESENTS POETRY IN THE PARK @ PRINCETON TOWN SQUARE

MONDAY, MAY 14

6 P.M. – LEGO ART NIGHT- PRINCETON PUBLIC LIBRARY

6:30 P.M. – BLUEFIELD SHAG SOCIETY WEEKLY DANCE @ BLUEFIELD ELKS

7 P.M. – OPEN STAGE NIGHT IN THE ROOM UPSTAIRS @ THE RIFFRAFF ARTS COLLECTIVE, PRINCETON

TUESDAY, MAY 15

4:15 P.M. – READERS THEATER @ CRAFT MEMORIAL LIBRARY, BLUEFIELD

4 – 8 P.M. – COLLEGE NIGHT AT LET YOUR ART SHINE, PRINCETON

WEDNESDAY, MAY 16

6 P.M. – ROTARY CLUB OF PRINCETON PRESENTS “PAINT NIGHT AND APPLES” AT CHUCK MATHENA CENTER, PRINCETON

7:30 PM- OPEN MIC NIGHT @ THE RAILYARD, BLUEFIELD

THURSDAY, MAY 17

5 P.M. – GALLERY HOP, BLUEFIELD/BRAMWELL

FRIDAY, MAY 18

5 P.M. – GALLERY HOP, PRINCETON

6 P.M. – 4 PALS PRODUCTIONS PRESENTS THE SAVANNAH SIPPING SOCIETY AT BLUEFIELD AREA ARTS CENTER (DINNER STARTS AT 6 P.M., SHOWTIME IS 7:30 P.M.)

9 P.M. – LIVE MUSIC @ THE RAILYARD- “TRAILER HIPPIES”

8 A.M. – 7 P.M. – COAL MINING HERITAGE FESTIVAL, BRAMWELL

8 P.M. – LIVE MUSIC – “BUDDY ALLEN & CHEAT RIVER” AT THE BARN @ PRINCETON ELKS LODGE

SATURDAY, MAY 19

8 A.M. – 7 P.M. – COAL MINING HERITAGE FESTIVAL, BRAMWELL

10 A.M. – CRAFTY QUILTERS QUILTING CLUB @ CRAFT MEMORIAL LIBRARY, BLUEFIELD

11 A.M. – 4 SEASONS ART GROUP MEETS- PRINCETON PUBLIC LIBRARY

11 A.M. – GRAND FINALE PARADE AND DAY OF MERRIMENT! @ DOWNTOWN PRINCETON

(FUN & PREP STARTS AT 11 A.M. AND THE PARADE MARCHES AT 1 P.M.)

2:30 P.M. – TEA ON THE VERANDA AT 138 MAIN, BRAMWELL

7 P.M. – 4 PALS PRODUCTIONS PRESENTS THE SAVANNAH SIPPING SOCIETY AT BLUEFIELD AREA ARTS CENTER

6 P.M. – TERROR OF THE TUG AT THE BRAMWELL TRAIN DEPOT

8 P.M. – LIVE MUSIC @ THE RAILYARD, BLUEFIELD – “VICTOR LAWSON & BOOGIE CHILLEN”

9:30 P.M. – LIVE MUSIC @ SAM’S BAR, PRINCETON

VISIT ALLTOGETHERARTS.COM FOR A COMPLETE SCHEDULE AND MORE INFORMATION, OR CALL 304-320-8833.

