WHAT’S GOING ON: JUNE & JULY 2018

JUN 23: FEARLESS FOOLS AND BENNY BETTANE LIVE IN THE ROOM UPSTAIRS

SATURDAY, JUNE 23 AND SATURDAY, JUNE 30 / 8 P.M.

THE ROOM UPSTAIRS @ THE RIFFRAFF – 869 MERCER STREET, DOWNTOWN PRINCETON

$10 AT THE DOOR FOR THE SHOW / STUDENT PRICE IS 1/2 OFF.

VINTAGETHEATRE-WV.COM/WP/ / BENNYBETTANE.COM/ WWW.THERIFFRAFF.NET / 304-320-8833

JUN 25-28: BLUEFIELD COLLEGE INTERMEDIATE/ ADVANCED DANCE CAMP. 1-330PM TUITION IS $75 PLUS $25 REGISTRATION AGES SIX AND UP

JUN 25-28: BLUEFIELD COLLEGE ADULT DANCE CAMP 4-6PM TUITION IS $75 PLUS $25 REGISTRATION AGES 18 AND UP

JUN 25-29: BLUEFIELD COLLEGE PUPPET CAMP 9:30-12:30PM TUITION IS $75 PLUS A $25 REGISTRATION FEE, AGES 7-14.

JUL 15: BAILEY FAMILY REUNION SUNDAY JULY 15. GLENWOOD PARK 4-H CAMP BETWEEN BLUEFIELD AND PRINCETON REGISTRATION BEGINS AT 10AM WITH DINNER ABOUT 12:45. BRING A DISH OR TWO OF FOOD TO BE SHARED WITH ALL. MARY ELLEN HOWE, AUTHOR OF THE RICHARD BAILEY BOOKS WILL BE SPEAKING ABOUT HER NEWEST WORK, RICHARD BAILEY, VOL. IV. SHE WILL HAVE IT AVAILABLE FOR DISTRIBUTION.

JULY 20-22: THE HEALTH WAGON IS TAKING APPOINTMENTS FOR UP TO TEN CHILDREN UNDER THE AGE OF 16 THAT NEED ORAL SURGERY DUE TO EXTENSIVE DENTAL PROBLEMS. THE DENTAL NEEDS MUST BE TO THE EXTENT THAT THE CHILD NEEDS TO BE PUT TO SLEEP IN ORDER TO HAVE THE OPERATION PERFORMED. THIS IS A SERVICE OFFERED IN CONJUNCTION WITH THE VDA FOUNDATION MISSION OF MERCY PROJECT OCCURING ON JULY 20, 21, AND 22ND AT UVA WISE CONVOCATION CENTER. ALL SERVICES WILL BE FREE OF CHARGE. FOR MORE INFO OR TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT PLEASE CALL THE HEALTH WAGON AT 276-328-8850

