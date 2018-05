WHAT’S GOING ON: MAY 2018

*SPONSORED BY FOUR SEASONS PHARMACY & THE SHOPPES AT WILLOW CROSSING*

FALLEN WARRIORS WILL BE POSTING FLAGS TO HONOR THOSE WHO HAVE GIVEN THE ULTIMATE SACRIFICE FOR OUR COUNTRY AND FOR THOSE WHO HAVE SERVED. THEY WILL BE PLACED ON THE LAWN IN FRONT OF THE RICHLANDS POLICE DEPARTMENT AND ALONG THE STREETS OF RICHLANDS IN REMEMBRANCE OF MEMORIAL DAY. THE WEATHERED FLAG AND BRASS TAG WITH YOUR LOVED ONES INFORMATION WILL BE PRESENTED TO THE FAMILY IN A SPECIAL CEREMONY DURING THE 2018 RICHLANDS FREEDOM FESTIVAL. THE COST OF THE FLAG AND BRASS TAG WILL BE $35.00 AND THE DEADLINE FOR APPLICATION IS MAY 11, 2018. CONTACT ERNIE LOWE AT 276-701-0289 TO PURCHASE A MEMORIAL FLAG.

KROGER IS HIRING TO FILL APPROXIMATELY 420 JOBS IN ITS STORES IN THE MID ATLANTIC DIVISION. THE JOBS INCLUDE HOURLY MANAGEMENT POSITIONS IN THE 122 STORES OF THE MID ATLANTIC DIVISION WHICH INCLUDES VIRGINIA, WEST VIRGINIA, NORTH CAROLINA, ASHLAND, KY, MARIETTA, BELPRE AND PROCTORVILLE, OH AND KINGSPORT AND JOHNSON CITY, TN. INTERESTED APPLICANTS SHOULD APPLY AT JOBS.KROGER.COM

MAY 8: BLUEFIELD CLASS OF 2018 PROJECT GRADUATION FUNDRAISER CHICKEN AND DUMPLING DINNER WITH DUMPLINGS, POTATOES, GREEN BEANS, ROLL AND DESERT. 2-6PM AT FIRST CHRISTIAN CHURCH 2200 BLAND ROAD IN BLUEFIELD WV. ADULTS ARE $10, CHILDREN UNDER 10 ARE $6. CHECKS MADE PAYABLE TO BHS PROJECT GRADUATION.

MAY 12: BLUEFIELD HIGH SCHOOL PROJECT GRADUATION 2ND ANNUAL CAR, TRUCK, AND BIKE SHOW AT O’REILLY’S AUTO PARTS AT 500 BLUEFILED AVE. IN BLUEFIELD WV FROM 10AM – 2PM. THERE IS A $12 REGISTRATION FEE. TOP 6 TROPHIES WILL AWARDED. DASH PLAQUES WILL BE GIVEN OUT TO THE FIRST 25 VEHICLES TO REGISTER. THERE WILL BE HAMBURGERS, HOT DOGS, T-SHIRTS, AND 50/50 RAFFLE TICKETS AVAILABLE TO PURCHASE. DOOR PRIZES WILL BE GIVEN AWAY DURING THE DAY. FOR MORE INFO PLEASE CONTACT TAMMIE FARMER AT 304-960-1128

MAY 12: BLUEFIELD HIGH SCHOOL PROJECT GRADUATION 1ST ANNUAL CRUISE IN AT CAPTAIN D’S LOCATED AT 551 BLUEFIELD AVE. BLUEFIELD WV FROM 5-9PM. ADMISSION IS FREE DONATIONS ARE APPRECIATED. DASH PLAQUES WILL BE GIVEN OUT TO THE FIRST 25. 50/50 RAFFLE TICKETS AND T-SHIRTS WILL BE AVAILABLE TO PURCAHSE. ALSO, JIM DENT’S OLD FORD POLICE CAR WILL BE THERE! FOR MORE INFO PLEASE CONTACT TAMMIE FARMER AT 304-960-1128

MAY 12: ALL TOGETHER ARTS WEEK! EXPERIENCE A WEEK IN THE LIFE OF THE ARTS IN MERCER COUNTY, WV. VISIT VENUES YOU’VE ALWAYS WANTED TO EXPLORE, MAKE NEW FRIENDS AND DISCOVER AND CELEBRATE THE VIBRANT CREATIVE SCENE OUR AREA IS HOME TO. FROM GALLERY HOPS, CONCERTS, ART SHOWS AND POETRY READINGS TO HEALING ARTS FORUMS, NETWORKING AND THE BELOVED GRAND FINALE PARADE AND DAY OF MERRIMENT, DISCOVER WHAT THE ARTS IN MERCER COUNTY HAVE TO OFFER. THIS WEEK IS ALL ABOUT CELEBRATING, SHOWCASING AND UNITING THE CREATIVE ARTS ACTIVITY IN MERCER COUNTY AND BEYOND. FIND INFO NOW AT ALLTOGETHERARTS.COM

