White Ring’s Kendra Malia Dead at 37

Kendra Malia, vocalist of the witch house group White Ring, has died, as BrooklynVegan notes. According to a representative from the band’s label, she died in her home state of Washington. A cause of death has not been revealed. She was 37. In a message on White Ring’s Facebook, Malia’s bandmates write, “On October 31st 2019 Kendra Malia left us, I really don’t know what else to say at the moment except I love you Kendra. KENDRA FOREVER.”

Malia co-founded White Ring with Bryan Kurkimilis after they met on MySpace in the mid-2000s. Kurkimilis soon moved from New Orleans to New York, where he and Malia recorded their first releases: a 2010 split with oOoOO and their 2011 EP Black Earth That Made Me.

Following a hiatus, White Ring reformed last year with a third member, vocalist Adina Viarengo, and released their sole full-length album, Gate of Grief. A companion mixtape, Chaind Volume 2 (Flooded), arrived this year. “We kind of just want to tell a story that helps people realize they are not alone. Trying to tell a story about struggling to survive,” the band said in a 2018 interview with Get In Her Ears.