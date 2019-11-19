Wilco Add Tour Dates, Share New “Before Us” Video: Watch

Wilco have announced more tour dates in support of their new LP Ode to Joy. The new concerts take place in March and April 2020 in the United States and Canada. Check out Wilco’s latest poster below. Get tickets here. (Pitchfork may earn a commission from purchases made through affiliate links on our site.)

Along with the tour announcement, Wilco have shared a video for “Before Us.” The visual was directed and filmed by Zoran Orlic at the Loft in Chicago while the band was recording Ode to Joy. Watch below.

