Wild Beasts’ Hayden Thorpe Announces Solo Album, Shares New Song: Listen

Hayden Thorpe, formerly of the English band Wild Beasts, has announced his debut solo record, Diviner. The album arrives on May 24 via Domino. He’s also shared the music video for a new song called “Love Crimes.” It’s directed by Alexandra Liveris. Check it out below.

Thorpe shared Diviner’s title track back in February. In a statement, he described the record as “a break-up from a past self, it’s a breakup from the old idea of yourself and therefore every relationship, of all kinds, that you’ve ever had.”

Wild Beasts disbanded in 2017 and released their final record, Last Night All My Dreams Came True, in 2018.

Diviner:

01 Diviner

02 Straight Lines

03 Earthly Needs

04 Love Crimes

05 Stop Motion

06 In My Name

07 Anywhen

08 Human Knot

09 Spherical Time

10 Impossible Object