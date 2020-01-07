Wild Nothing Announces New Laughing Gas EP, Shares New Song “Foyer”: Listen

Wild Nothing has announced a new EP. Titled Laughing Gas, it’s out January 31 via Captured Tracks. Check out the full tracklist and listen to “Foyer” below.

Recorded in Los Angeles and Richmond alongside Jorge Elbrecht, Laughing Gas follows 2018’s Indigo and was written and tracked simultaneously. Project leader Jack Tatum said in a statement:

“I think of the EP’s title as being representative of a kind of

manufactured bliss and loss of control. So much of people’s lives are

caught up in the quest for wholeness and sometimes it feels so much

easier to loosen our grip through these fabricated shortcuts, whether

it’s escapism, self-medication, seeking external validation or any

number of other things. I often find myself guilty of almost all of

these, but ultimately I think this EP finds me in a place of trying to

go easier on myself. I’ve been extremely fortunate to continue

releasing the music I love after 10 years of Wild Nothing and this

release feels no different.”

Wild Nothing will celebrate the 10th anniversary of their debut Gemini with a short tour co-headlined by Beach Fossils. See those dates here

Laughing Gas EP:

01 Sleight of Hand

02 Dizziness

03 Foyer

04 Blue Wings

05 The World Is a Hungry Place