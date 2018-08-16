Will Oldham Statue Erected in Oldham County, Kentucky—Kinda

On July 21, a new statue was unveiled in Oldham County, Kentucky, bearing a striking resemblance to Louisville’s own Will Oldham, aka Bonnie “Prince” Billy, as WFPL’s Ashlie Stevens reports. As it turns out, the resemblance is intentional. The effigy’s unlikely story began when sculptor Matthew Weir was commissioned to build a monument for Revolutionary War figure (and county namesake) Colonel William Oldham. When Weir found himself unable to locate any portraits of his subject, he got creative: “I was just like, ‘This person’s name is Will Oldham. And I know a Will Oldham, so let’s see if these things match up.”

After getting in touch with the Drag City singer-songwriter of the same name, Weir learned that Oldham was, in fact, a distant relative of the colonel and that he was willing to participate, posing for photographs and allowing Weir to create a plaster mask of his face. “If you have any—which I do—low-level claustrophobia issues, it’s a challenge going into,” Oldham said of the “life mask” process. “But ultimately, it’s an opportunity for enforced stillness or contemplation.” According to the article, the pair “listened to John Adams’ Shaker Loops to pass the time” during the 45-minute endeavor.

The seven-foot-tall statue now stands in La Grange, Kentucky, but don’t expect to see Will Oldham admiring it any time soon. “It’s their statue, Oldham County’s statue,” he told WFPL. “And I think it should stay that way for a while. Let people come to know it and hopefully love it for what it is. And maybe in 32 years we’ll do a show there, or something like that.” Check out a photo of the statue below, and read the full story at WFPL.

Bonnie “Prince” Billy recently released the new song and video, “Blueberry Jam.” This fall, he will issue a book of his collected lyrics, Songs of Love and Horror, and embark on a tour.

