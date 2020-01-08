William Tyler Scores New A24 Film First Cow: Watch the Trailer

William Tyler has contributed music to the upcoming film First Cow, directed by Kelly Reichardt. The movie stars John Magaro, Orion Lee, and René Auberjonois and it takes place in the 19th century in the Pacific Northwest. “Was such an honor to compose for this beautiful film,” Tyler wrote in a tweet. Watch the trailer below, which includes the song “Highway Anxiety” from his 2016 album Modern Country. First Cow is scheduled for release March 6 via A24.