Wire Announce New Album Mind Hive, Share New Song “Cactused”: Listen

UK post-punk band Wire have announced a new album, Mind Hive. Out January 24, 2020, via pinkflag, it’s the follow-up to 2017’s Silver/Lead. Below, check out “Cactused,” and scroll down for the Mind Hive tracklist and cover art, as well as the band’s 2020 tour dates.

Mind Hive:

01 Be Like Them

02 Cactused

03 Primed and Ready

04 Off the Beach

05 Unrepentant

06 Shadows

07 Oklahoma

08 Hung

09 Humming

Wire:

01-27 Bristol, England – The Fleece

01-28 Manchester, England – Band on the Wall

01-29 Birmingham, England – Hare & Hounds

01-30 Glasgow, Scotland – G2 (The Garage)

01-31 Leeds, England – Brudenell Social Club

02-01 Brighton, England – Chalk

03-03 Minneapolis, MN – Fine Line

03-04 Chicago, IL – Metro

03-06 Nashville, TN – Mercy Lounge

03-07 Atlanta, GA – Variety Playhouse

03-09 Washington, DC – Union Stage

03-10 Philadelphia, PA – Underground Arts

03-11 Brooklyn, NY – Music Hall of Williamsburg

03-13 Boston, MA – Sinclair

03-14 Ottawa, Ontario – Bronson Centre

03-16 Toronto, Ontario – Great Hall

05-21 London, England – Islington Assembly Hall