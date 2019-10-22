Wire Announce New Album Mind Hive, Share New Song “Cactused”: Listen

UK post-punk band Wire have announced a new album, Mind Hive. Out January 24, 2020, via pinkflag, it’s the follow-up to 2017’s Silver/Lead. Below, check out “Cactused,” and scroll down for the Mind Hive tracklist and cover art, as well as the band’s 2020 tour dates.
Mind Hive:
01 Be Like Them
02 Cactused
03 Primed and Ready
04 Off the Beach
05 Unrepentant
06 Shadows
07 Oklahoma
08 Hung
09 Humming
Wire:
01-27 Bristol, England – The Fleece
01-28 Manchester, England – Band on the Wall
01-29 Birmingham, England – Hare & Hounds
01-30 Glasgow, Scotland – G2 (The Garage)
01-31 Leeds, England – Brudenell Social Club
02-01 Brighton, England – Chalk
03-03 Minneapolis, MN – Fine Line
03-04 Chicago, IL – Metro
03-06 Nashville, TN – Mercy Lounge
03-07 Atlanta, GA – Variety Playhouse
03-09 Washington, DC – Union Stage
03-10 Philadelphia, PA – Underground Arts
03-11 Brooklyn, NY – Music Hall of Williamsburg
03-13 Boston, MA – Sinclair
03-14 Ottawa, Ontario – Bronson Centre
03-16 Toronto, Ontario – Great Hall
05-21 London, England – Islington Assembly Hall