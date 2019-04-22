Wiz Khalifa Announces Tour With Playboi Carti, French Montana, and More

Wiz Khalifa has announced a North American tour. “The Decent Exposure Tour” includes support from French Montana, Playboi Carti, Moneybagg Yo, Chevy Woods, and DJ Drama. It kicks off on July 9 in Atlanta. Check out Wiz’s tour poster below and find tickets here. (Pitchfork may earn a commission from purchases made through affiliate links on our site.)

This past Saturday (April 20), Wiz Khalifa released a new mixtape called FLY TIMES VOL. 1: THE GOOD FLY YOUNG. It features contributions from Curren$y, Ty Dolla $ign, Cardo, Statik Selektah, TM88, Harry Fraud, and more. Hear the 14-song tape below.