Wolf Parade Announce New Album Thin Mind, Share New Song “Forest Green”: Listen

Wolf Parade have announced a new album. Thin Mind is out January 24 via Sub Pop (and Royal Mountain in Canada). The 10-song LP was produced by John Goodmanson and features the previously released track “Against the Day” as well as the new single “Forest Green,” which you can hear below. Scroll down for the cover art and tracklist.

Thin Mind follows Cry Cry Cry, Wolf Parade’s 2017 comeback album following a hiatus. Earlier this year, multi-instrumentalist Dante DeCaro left the band. “We’ll miss him & wish him the best,” they wrote in a statement. “And he’s irreplaceable, so we’re carrying on as the original 3-piece.”

Thin Mind:

01 Under Glass

02 Julia Take Your Man Home

03 Forest Green

04 Out of Control

05 The Static Age

06 As Kind as You Can

07 Fall Into the Future

08 Wandering Son

09 Against the Day

10 Town Square