Woodstock 50 Lineup Announced: JAY-Z, Dead & Co., Chance, Black Keys, More

The Woodstock 50th anniversary festival will take place from August 16-18 in Watkins Glen, New York. Bethel, New York was the site of the original festival, which ran from August 15-19 in 1969. Now, the initial lineup for the new fest has been announced. JAY-Z, Dead & Co., Chance the Rapper, the Black Keys, Sturgill Simpson, the Raconteurs, the Killers, Run the Jewels, Santana, Margo Price, Courtney Barnett, boygenius, Vince Staples, Princess Nokia and more are set to perform. Check out the full lineup below.

