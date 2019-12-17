Wu-Tang Clan Affiliate Popa Wu Dead at 63

Popa Wu, an associate and mentor of the Wu-Tang Clan, has died, according to Rolling Stone and The Source. A cause of death has not been revealed. He was 63 years old. Find tributes from Wu-Tang Clan members and affiliates below.

Popa Wu, who was also known as Freedum Allah, appeared on numerous Wu-Tang tracks, including “Wu-Revolution” (from Wu-Tang Forever), Ghostface Killah’s “All That I Got Is You” (from Ironman), and Raekwon’s “North Star (Jewels)” (from Only Built 4 Cuban Linx). In 2000, he released his own album Visions of the Tenth Chamber, which he followed with Part II in 2008.

Along with his musical endeavors, Popa Wu was also a proponent of the philosophies of the Five-Percent Nation.